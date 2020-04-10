Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.03. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,177. The firm has a market cap of $607.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.