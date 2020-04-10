Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Brokerages expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.03. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,177. The firm has a market cap of $607.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.