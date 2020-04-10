HC Wainwright Raises Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $34.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Immunomedics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Immunomedics from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 6,516,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071,181. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.34. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191,775 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,392,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,111,000 after acquiring an additional 120,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 271,637 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 669,388 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.