HeartBout (HB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,916.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $48,615.14 and approximately $4,916.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02728763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00201913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

