Helix TCS (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 272,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 167,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Helix TCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

