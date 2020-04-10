Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 214,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,594. The company has a market cap of $326.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.