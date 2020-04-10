Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.
HIBB traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. 401,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,538. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.
In related news, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
