Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

HIBB traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. 401,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,538. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

