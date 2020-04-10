Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.30), 817,226 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.60 ($1.30).

The company has a market capitalization of $618.93 million and a PE ratio of 71.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In other news, insider Simon Holden acquired 20,000 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,941.07).

