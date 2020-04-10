Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

