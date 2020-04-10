Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Buys 1,269 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 50,047,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,725,344. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.84.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

