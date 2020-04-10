Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $522,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,174,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,490,512. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.