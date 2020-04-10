Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 400 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of CAG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

