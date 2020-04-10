Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. AXA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $13,160,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

