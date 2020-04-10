Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,045,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.08. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.