Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.75. 9,422,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,421,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

