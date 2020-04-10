Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.43. 4,279,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,493. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.