Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

HUBG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 317,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,120. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

