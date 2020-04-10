HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

HUGO BOSS AG/S stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.72. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

