Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $88.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of H stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. 1,741,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,691. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 543.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

