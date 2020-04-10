IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Price Target Cut to $54.00

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. 763,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,194. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

