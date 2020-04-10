Iconiq Lab Token Market Cap Reaches $349,040.71 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $349,040.71 and $50.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.02745070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00201716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

