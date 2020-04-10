Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Illumina by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.