ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Shares Down 1.2%

ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53, 110 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

