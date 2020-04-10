ImageCoin Price Up 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $516,919.16 and approximately $1.43 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004115 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001105 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 395.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,470,630 coins and its circulating supply is 8,921,130 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.