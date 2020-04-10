Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Up 81.3%

Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO)’s share price was up 81.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.05), approximately 11,624,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.34.

Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Ltd. develops virtual reality (VR) based immersive experience platforms. It also develops graphic visuals and animated content for its platforms. The company also manufactures motion-activated chairs synchronized with immersive audio and visuals. Its customers include shopping malls and theme parks.

