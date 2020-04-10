Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Down 3.8%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51, 56,890 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 44,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.