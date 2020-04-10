Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.19 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.26), 427,344 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

