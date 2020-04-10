ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.71 ($11.29).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

