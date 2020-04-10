Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Ink has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Exrates and CoinEgg. Ink has a total market cap of $768,536.71 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02728763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00201913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, TOPBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, Coinrail, LBank, CoinBene, EXX, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.