INLOCK Trading Up 4.7% This Week (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $17,612.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.04504376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036765 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003341 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,249,192,392 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

Buying and Selling INLOCK

