Integrated Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Down 20.2%

Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)’s stock price was down 20.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 47,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Integrated Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

