Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.10.

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.41. The company had a trading volume of 451,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at C$942,634.36.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

