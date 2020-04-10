Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.97 million and a PE ratio of 14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.42. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$19.34.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$384.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.11 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

