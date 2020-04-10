Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 418,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,357. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.