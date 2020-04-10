Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.10, 69,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 75,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,547 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 162,024 shares during the period.

