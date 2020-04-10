Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

