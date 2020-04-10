Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.21, 175,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average session volume of 62,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.