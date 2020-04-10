Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Up 10.8%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) was up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.70, approximately 193,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 123,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

