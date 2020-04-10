Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.67, 63,893 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 83,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

