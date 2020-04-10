Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading 3.1% Higher

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.51, 16,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 17,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50.

