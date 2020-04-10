Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.67, approximately 8,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

