Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Invesco have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Solid assets under management (AUM) balance and globally diversified presence are expected to continue driving revenue growth in the quarters ahead. The company’s efforts to capitalize on investors’ demand for passive and alternative investment strategies will likely fuel growth. Synergies from acquisitions (including the OppenheimerFunds buyout) are expected to continue to support profits. However, continuously increasing operating expenses (compensation, marketing and acquisition-related costs) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Also, the presence of high debt levels remains a major near-term concern.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.35.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.86. 8,465,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

