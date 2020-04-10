Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Shares Up 4.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.65 and last traded at $105.77, 11,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 32,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21.

