Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.0663 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $16,578.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.02714512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,363,316 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

