INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.59), 11,691 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.32.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

