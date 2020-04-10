IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.48.

IQ stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,859,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

