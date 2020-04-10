iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

