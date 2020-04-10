iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2,675.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after buying an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

