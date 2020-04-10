iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90, approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 8,581.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

