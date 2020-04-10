iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $526,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,843,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,244,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.