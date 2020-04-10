iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.16. 1,762,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,114. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

